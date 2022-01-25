Tuesday PM Forecast: Rain is out, staying cool for the rest of the week

TONIGHT & TOMORROW



After a grey and gloomy day, the clouds and showers are finally beginning to clear out out the area.



Overnight, a re-enforcing front will drive in more chilly air, once again dropping temperatures into the low and mid 30s.



Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine with a breezy north wind.



LOOKING AHEAD



Overall, quiet weather is expected all the way through the weekend. Another weak front will quietly move its way through on Friday, possibly sparking up a stray shower but most if not all will not get anything. This front will once again bring a wind shift, and another round of chilly air for the weekend. Friday night lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.





-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





