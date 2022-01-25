56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tuesday PM Forecast: Rain is out, staying cool for the rest of the week

1 hour 5 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, January 25 2022 Jan 25, 2022 January 25, 2022 4:38 PM January 25, 2022 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

TONIGHT & TOMORROW

After a grey and gloomy day, the clouds and showers are finally beginning to clear out out the area.

Overnight, a re-enforcing front will drive in more chilly air, once again dropping temperatures into the low and mid 30s.

Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine with a breezy north wind.

LOOKING AHEAD

Overall, quiet weather is expected all the way through the weekend. Another weak front will quietly move its way through on Friday, possibly sparking up a stray shower but most if not all will not get anything. This front will once again bring a wind shift, and another round of chilly air for the weekend. Friday night lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. 



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

