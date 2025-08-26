Tuesday PM Forecast: most comfortable night since June ahead for some, humidity to return

The rest of the week brings a dip in humidity, followed by a gradual rise, then a growing chance of rain by Friday into the weekend. If you’ve got Labor Day plans, don’t cancel them, but keep an eye on the forecast.

Tonight and Tomorrow: Expect mainly clear skies overnight with lows settling in the low 70s, even visiting the upper 60s in some neighborhoods along and north of I-12. Should Metro Airport hit 69 degrees or lower, it will be the lowest reading since June 11. Wednesday will be dry and mild with highs heading for the low 90s beneath mostly sunny skies. A weak front will begin to drift back inland late in the day, and humidity will start to climb.

Up Next: By Thursday, onshore flow will return moisture and humidity to the region, and so look for some more cumulus clouds to develop during the afternoon. Temperatures will nudge back into the low-to-mid 90s, but rain chances remain very low—just a stray shower possible, mainly south of I-10. Friday will bring a better shot at afternoon showers and thunderstorms as tropical moisture will be back in full force while a disturbance and front drop in from the northwest. Keep this in mind if you have an outdoor activity planned on Friday afternoon and evening.

Another weak front may push into or even through the Capital Area this weekend, but the exact position of the feature remains unclear, which muddies the forecast a bit. For now, spotty to isolated showers and thunderstorms are advertised for the weekend. Know the expected rain coverage could go higher if the front fully stalls overhead or lower if it moves offshore. Check back in with the Storm Station as those details should clear up by midweek.

Signs point toward another dip in humidity and possibly temperatures early next week. Labor Day plans should not face any significant weather disruptions.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Fernand is weakening over the open Atlantic, but it may briefly regain some strength before transitioning into a post-tropical system later this week. As of late Tuesday morning, Fernand was located about 635 miles south of Cape Race, Newfoundland, moving northeast at 13 mph. The storm is producing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, with tropical-storm-force winds extending up to 80 miles from its center.

No additional tropical development is expected over the next seven days. The rest of the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic are quiet.

