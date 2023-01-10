Tuesday PM Forecast: Higher humidity and temperatures before the front

Humidity and temperatures will be climbing through Wednesday.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: The warmer temperatures become much more noticeable tonight. Overnight, we will bottom out near 63°. Wednesday morning will be humid with some patchy fog. Wednesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and high temperatures will be near 80°. With the warmer temperatures and high humidity, a stray shower will be possible. Most areas will stay dry through the day on Wednesday.

Up Next: Thursday the next cold front will move in from the west. It will bring scattered showers and storms starting in the morning. Most areas will get a brief heavy downpour as it works through during the day. We are not tracking any severe potential but there may be a few rumbles of thunder. Showers will clear around lunchtime. The Thursday evening commute will be dry. Temperatures on the other side of that front will be cooler. High temperatures on Friday will be capped in the 50s and temperatures will drop into the upper 30s heading into Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend is looking cool and dry with the next chance for showers back on Monday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

