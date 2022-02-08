Tuesday PM Forecast: gradual warming trend to continue, 70s possible

It has been a while, but we can say that the forecast for the rest of the week is pretty much copy and paste. The only subtle day-to-day changes will be gradually warming temperatures.

Next 24 Hours: Skies will stay clear overnight. With little wind, maximum radiational cooling is expected. That means any warmth captured at the surface during the day will escape into the atmosphere overnight. Area low temperatures will cool into the low to mid 30s. Some neighborhoods in southwest Mississippi could reach freezing. Another fully sunny day is expected tomorrow. Expect high temperatures in the mid 60s with light, west winds.

Up Next: Thursday and Friday will also remain mostly clear while a slow moderating trend in temperatures continues. On Thursday, temperatures will begin in the low 40s and warm into the upper 60s. On Friday, lows will be in the mid 40s followed by highs near 70. Saturday will also be seasonably mild but a few clouds should develop ahead of an approaching cold front. The system will pass through on Saturday night, but likely without precipitation as the atmosphere should remain too dry. If anything, some showers could form near the coast or offshore. Another pop of cold air will follow for Sunday with a freeze possible by Monday morning. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: A surface high pressure system will be building in from the west and is expected to park OVER THE Gulf Coast through the end of the week. The result will be dry conditions including no rain, few clouds and very low humidity. As the week goes on, expect a gradual increase in high temperatures, reaching the mid 60s by Wednesday and possibly low 70s by Friday. Over the weekend, an upper level trough of low pressure will move across our forecast area, sending a cold front through on Saturday. There will not be a whole lot of moisture in the atmosphere as this system arrives so we do not expect much in terms of precipitation out of this one. Some areas off the coast may see isolated showers Saturday, but inland areas are likely to remain dry. Behind this front, the trough in the upper levels will slide east as a ridge builds in from the west with another surface high pressure also building in from the west. This will continue the stretch of dry weather. Temperatures will take a brief dive the front on Saturday, dropping back down to the mid to upper 50s, with lows below freezing possibly Sunday and Monday.

