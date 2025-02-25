Tuesday PM Forecast: foggy mornings and mild afternoons before weak cold front

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect from midnight tonight until 10 AM Wednesday. Visibility may be reduced to one-quarter mile or less due to fog and could create hazardous driving conditions, especially around sunrise when patchy dense fog can cause rapid changes in visibility. Drivers are advised to slow down, use low-beam headlights, and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.

Tonight and Tomorrow: Once again, patchy dense fog is likely in areas without cloud cover. The fog will develop gradually overnight and become most dense around sunrise as lows hit the upper 40s. Any fog will diminish to mainly sunny skies by mid-morning on Wednesday. In response, highs will warm into the mid-70s.

Up Next: Low clouds will thicken by Thursday morning in advance of a weak cold front. This front will come through with little fanfare other than those clouds and possibly a light shower. Slightly cooler high temperatures in the 60s and 70s will follow. Friday through the weekend will be pleasant with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s, with no rain expected.

Looking Into Next Week: By the end of Sunday, a weather system will begin moving into the southern Plains increasing warmth and moisture across the Southeast U.S. These factors will set the stage for active weather. The setup also increases the chances of severe weather, but it's too early to pinpoint exactly when and where thunderstorms will occur. More details will become clear as forecasts are refined over the coming days. The early takeaway is that windy and potentially unsettled weather looks to be on tap for next week so those with outdoor plans for Lundi Gras, Mardi Gras, and even Ash Wednesday should stay in touch with the forecast.

