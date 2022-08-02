Tuesday PM Forecast: downpours stay in the forecast

Plenty of showers and thunderstorms will be around through the workweek. Any storms will be capable of gusty wind as well as heavy rain leading to some localized street and poor drainage flooding.

Next 24 Hours: As showers and thunderstorms gradually diminish during the evening hours, some gaps in the clouds will become apparent—especially after midnight. Low temperatures will dip back into the mid 70s. High temperatures may struggle to reach the low 90s with most spots staying in the 80s thanks to earlier development of showers and thunderstorms. Any sunshine will quickly give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms from late morning through late afternoon.

We are often talking about those rain chances or percentages on the forecast board often seen during the warm season. Here is a quick reminder about what those mean for the WBRZ Weather 13 Parish, 3 County forecast area.

10-30% - Isolated: a few locations receive measurable rain

30-60% - Scattered: part to half of the area receives measurable rain

60-100% - Widespread: almost all of the area receives measurable rain

Keep in mind, those chances tell nothing about timing. For instance, 100% DOES NOT mean it will rain all day. We will be sure to provide information in our forecasts as to when you can expect rain when chances are on the board. MORE: https://www.wbrz.com/news/a-chance-to-remember

Up Next: There is no sign of the pattern letting up this week. That makes the weather predictable, if not inconvenient at times. Thursday should continue the trend of an earlier onset of action, but that is the only true forecast difference to highlight. Mornings will start in the mid 70s followed by a late morning or early afternoon peak in the upper 80s and low 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day from about 10am – 7pm. Any of them will be capable of brief downpours and localized nuisance flooding issues. One or two could also contain gusty wind. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: The Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean are quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next five days.

The Explanation: This is as routine of a weather pattern as we have seen in quite some time. Deep tropical moisture will not budge from the region through early next week and that will make it difficult for any kind of warming in the atmosphere to totally shut down the rain machine. Over the local area, a weakness between two ridges will maintain plenty of instability anyway. Each day, rounds of showers and thunderstorms will develop as the marine breezes move inland from the late morning through the afternoon. Coverage will be scattered to widespread (40-80%). Slow storm motions could lead to some isolated street and poor drainage flooding. Peak afternoon heat indices are expected to reach 100-104 degrees, remaining below Heat Advisory Criteria. Nights will be quieter with breaks in the clouds.

--Josh

