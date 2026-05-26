Tuesday PM Forecast: Another wave of storms targeting Capital Area, FLOOD WATCH issued

The National Weather Service has issued a FLOOD WATCH for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa, and West Feliciana Parishes, as well as Amite and Wilkinson Counties, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

A FLOOD WATCH means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. For more on flooding safety, CLICK HERE.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Afternoon storms will slowly fizzle into the evening with the loss of daytime warming. There might even be a few breaks in the clouds before they fill back in overnight. Wednesday will begin muggy and mild with wake-up temperatures in the low 70s. Wednesday will feature more clouds and a greater number of showers and thunderstorms. Storm chances will grow as the day wears on, with roughly 80% of the Capital Region experiencing a downpour at some point. Highs have the potential to reach the mid-80s before storms take over.

Since the atmosphere will be packed with moisture, Wednesday's storms will be highly efficient rainmakers. The heaviest downpours will dump 1-3" of rain per hour, which could overwhelm local drainage systems. Be extra cautious while driving through heavy rain and look out for ponding on the roads. Never attempt to drive through flooded roads or pass barricades, as it only takes a small amount of standing water to stall a vehicle.

Up Next: While the latest Flood Watch expires at 7 p.m. Wednesday, another Flood Watch may be needed on Thursday. The stormy pattern will maintain a firm grip on the area, allowing for another dose of numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Rain remains possible on Friday, although new data suggest slightly drier air will try to creep in, which would help shrink the storm coverage. That drying trend will continue into Saturday with only isolated pop-up storms expected in the heat of the day. In turn, temperatures will climb higher toward the 90° mark. Looking ahead to Sunday and Monday, there are signs that a weak “cold” front will approach the area, allowing for a slight uptick in the number of showers and storms again. If that front manages to clear the area early next week, it would drag away the sticky humidity and push the rain toward the coast. That scenario isn't a guarantee just yet, so be sure to check back with the Storm Station as the forecast becomes further refined.

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— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

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