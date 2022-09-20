Tuesday AM Forecast: Warm and muggy with no showers in sight

Heat and humidity here for the week.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Sunny and hot is the story today. A bit of humidity is in the mix too. This afternoon temperatures will be in the low 90s and skies will fill with clouds, but there will not be any cooldown showers. Temperatures tonight will be in the low 70s.

Up Next: Hot and humid is the trend for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be trending in the mid-90s through the work week. Overnight temperatures will be near 70°. Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest days of the week. We could even break some records for high heat. Heading into the weekend, temperatures will top out in the low 90s. A shower or two will be possible on Sunday afternoon. This hot stretch will break early next week, temperatures are expected to trend closer to normal starting Monday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

Hurricane Fiona is moving north out of the Caribbean this morning after moving over Puerto Rico. It is set to curve off to the northeast before reaching the continental US. CLICK HERE to see the full forecast track in the Storm Station Hurricane Center.

A disturbance just west of the Caribbean is expected to organize over the next 5 days while moving westward. This is something to watch. Long range forecasts will become clearer if/when a tropical depression forms.

A tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Gradual development of this system is forecast during the next several days as the system approaches the Windward Islands, and a tropical depression could form toward the latter part of this week or weekend as the system moves into the eastern and central Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...40 percent.