Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday AM Forecast: Temperatures will be on the climb
The 80s are moving back into the forecast.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Temperatures this morning are back in the low-50s, but the warm up starts today. A few light showers are possible before the morning is over. Most people will stay completely dry, and the rainfall rates are not expected to be measurable. Skies will begin to clear out just after lunch and temperatures will start getting steamy. This afternoon temperatures will flirt with 80° across the area. Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid-60s.
Up Next: Wednesday the next system begins to move in. Southerly flow will return pumping more moisture back into the forecast, and isolated showers will begin bubbling up. Daytime highs will top out in the mid-80s. Into the overnight hours, our next cold front is set to push through. Areas further north have a greater chance of seeing showers before sunrise. More showers could develop throughout the day, bringing a second round of rain into the Capital Area. The good news is your Friday will be nice and dry. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
