Tuesday AM Forecast: Temperatures tumble ahead of Thanksgiving

Behind the cold front that swept through the state overnight, cooler air is on the way for the remainder of the week. Thankfully, we stay dry today and tomorrow for any holiday travel around the state.

Today & Tonight: Temperatures today will be warmest in the morning and will gradually tumble as cool air behind the cold front makes its way to southern Louisiana. Clouds stick around throughout the day and into the night. Overnight, temperatures will continue to fall into the mid-40s leading to a chilly start to your Wednesday.

Up Next: Thanksgiving week in Louisiana will be quite cool with temperatures below average. Morning lows over the next week will be in the 40s and afternoon temperatures each day will average around the 60° mark. The coolest day of the week will be Thanksgiving when we could also see light showers across southern Louisiana. As for right now, it looks like there will be isolated showers and most will stay dry. Another chance of rain will be possible next Monday. Since this is still far out, details will change.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central Caribbean Sea are associated with a small area of low pressure. Nearby dry air is forecast to prevent additional significant development of the system as it begins to drift slowly westward during the next couple of days.

A second area of low pressure is expected to develop along a frontal boundary over the central subtropical Atlantic later today. This non-tropical low is forecast to move southeastward across the central subtropical Atlantic over warmer sea surface temperatures during the next few days, and environmental conditions appear conducive for this system to gradually acquire tropical characteristics. A subtropical or tropical storm could form by the latter part of this week, as the system continues moving eastward followed by a turn northeastward by the weekend.

-- Emma Kate Cowan

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.