Tuesday AM Forecast: Just a few showers around for the middle of the week

Showers will scale back for the middle of the week.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Today will be very similar to yesterday. It’s very humid and we will get a mix of clouds and sun in the morning hours. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s. In the afternoon, showers and storms will develop largely north of I-10 and I-12. Any shower activity will clear as the sun goes down. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid-70s.

Up Next: While showers are still going to be in the forecast, overall rain coverage will scale back through Thursday. Showers will be a bit more isolated with only about 30% of the area seeing measurable rainfall. Temperatures will trend near 90°. Heading into the weekend, rain coverage will spike back up. Friday afternoon will bring scattered showers with the majority of the area seeing rain. Saturday and Sunday will have widespread showers. Of the two days, Saturday looks like more of a washout. Rainfall totals for the next 7 days are expected to be 2-4 inches. This is manageable over several days. There may be isolated areas that receive rain at a rate faster than the drains can handle. Stay weather aware and check current conditions before hitting the road. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Use the WBRZ WX App to stay ahead of the afternoon showers and storms. Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

In the Tropics

There are two disturbances in the Atlantic that may develop in the next week. They are not a threat to the local area.

Central Tropical Atlantic:

A broad and elongated area of low pressure located about 875 miles east of the Lesser Antilles is producing a large area of disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms. Although environmental conditions are only marginally conducive, some gradual development of this system is expected over the next several days and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week. The disturbance is forecast to move slowly toward the west and then west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph, toward the adjacent waters of the northern Leeward Islands. Additional information on this system can be found in high seas forecasts issued by the National Weather

Service.



* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...50 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...80 percent.



Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave accompanied by a broad area of low pressure is located just off the west coast of Africa. Some gradual development is possible, and the system could become a short-lived tropical depression over the far eastern Atlantic during the next few days. By late this week, the disturbance is forecast to move over cooler waters and further development is not likely after that time. Regardless of development, the system could bring locally heavy rainfall to portions of the Cabo Verde Islands by Wednesday.



* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...40 percent.