Tuesday AM Forecast: Heavy downpours are dominating the forecast

The afternoon hours will be dominated by showers and storms.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Temperatures will climb into the low 90s by the early afternoon as showers and storms develop. The majority of the area will get measurable rainfall. Isolated locations could see 1-3 inches of rain falling in a short amount of time. This can easily overwhelm the drainage system. Keep your WBRZ WX App close by and keep your notifications turned on. Flood advisories or warnings will be issued if necessary. Storms will fizzle out as the sun goes down. Temperatures overnight will be in the low 70s.

Up Next: The threat for heavy rain will continue for the rest of the week. Summery temperatures in the low 90s will be interrupted by heavy downpours. Most of the WBRZ viewing area will see rain every afternoon this week. Isolated locations could see 1-3 inches of rain in a single afternoon. The areas that do not see heavy downpours can expect to pick up 1-3 inches of rain throughout the week. This pattern doesn’t show any signs of breaking in the next 7 days. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No developments expected for the next 5 days.