Tuesday AM Forecast: Few comfortable days remain before return of humidity

A weak front today brings a temporary halt to warming conditions. A sprinkle or two may fall as the front passes, but overall the most notable change will be a cloudier start to your Tuesday.

Today & Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the 60s Tuesday morning are a sign that a front is near. As the front moves through the Capital Area this morning, a few light showers may develop, although most will remain dry. By the afternoon, skies will clear and the return of sunshine will help warm highs to the upper-70s paired with a northerly breeze. Clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to drop near 49° in Baton Rouge early Wednesday. A light jacket may be needed.

Up Next: Wednesday will be very comfortable with low humidity, light winds, full sunshine, and an afternoon high near 80 degrees. Thursday will keep the pleasant conditions going, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s.

Easter Weekend: On Friday, a southerly breeze will ramp-up and assist in the return of gulf moisture (a.k.a. humidity) to the area. The return of a muggy feel will also be accompanied by warming temperatures and increasing clouds. Friday afternoon will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper-80s. Saturday will also be warm with a few more clouds around. On Easter Sunday, a few spotty showers (20% coverage) may squeeze out of mostly cloudy skies, although no washout is expected. Highs on Easter will reside in the mid-80s after a mild morning with lows in the upper-60s. Into the next workweek, there is a decent signal that daily rain chances may make a return.

River Flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River at Red River Landing and for the Mississippi River at Baton Rouge until further notice.

• At Red River Landing, flood stage is at 48 feet. Minor flooding is already occurring. Moderate flooding is expected with a crest near 57 feet on April 23. Around these levels, Angola farmland on the left bank begins taking on water. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. The river will then fall below flood stage by May 3.

• At Baton Rouge, flood stage is 35 feet. Minor flooding is forecast to begin early Wednesday, cresting just above major flood stage on April 23 with a height of 40.5 feet. Levels will fall below flood stage around May 2. Around these levels, the grounds of the older part of Louisiana State University's campus become soggy. This includes the area around the Veterinary Medicine building, the Veterinary Medicine Annex, and Alex Box Stadium. Levees protect the city of Baton Rouge and the main LSU campus at this level. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WATCH for the Atchafalaya River at Simmesport, Butte La Rose, and Morgan City until further notice.

• At Simmesport, flood stage of 40 feet may be reached by April 24. There will be flooding of areas inside the levees of the Atchafalaya Floodway and considerable flooding in the backwater storage area in Avoyelles Parish.

• At Butte La Rose, flood stage of 20 feet may be reached by April 25. Minor flooding of the nearby areas could occur.

• At Morgan City, flood stage of 6 feet may be reached by Sunday morning. Moderate flooding over 7 feet is forecast by April 25. At 7 feet, buildings at the foot of Ann Street on the river side of the flood wall will flood as water overtops the Rio Oil Company dock. Buildings on the river side of the Berwick floodwall will flood. River traffic restrictions will be strictly enforced. In addition, backwater flooding could potentially impact portions of areas around Lake Palourde and Stephensville.

– Emma Kate C.

