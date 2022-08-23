Tuesday AM Forecast: Expect a washout today

The rain will just keep stacking up.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Showers today bring a level ¼ marginal risk for street and poor drainage flooding. If it’s not already raining in your area, you can expect the rain to begin before the morning hours are over. There will be several rounds of showers through the afternoon as well. Rain may slow you down on your morning commute and your afternoon commute. While it is actively raining, the typical areas could be holding water, make sure your emergency alerts are turned on. Temperatures between the showers will be in the low 80s.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— heavy rain —please have access to alerts through the week. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

Up Next: Wednesday will be a repeat of Tuesday. Heavy downpours again will start up in the morning hours and continue throughout the day. The rain will bring a level ¼ marginal risk for street and poor drainage flooding. With thick cloud cover, temperatures will be in the low 80s. Thursday will also bring widespread showers, but largely in the afternoon hours. This rain pattern will continue through the rest of the week, but the risk for flooding is expected to go down on Friday. Keep the rain gear close by. Scattered showers will stick around through the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

Shower activity has diminished somewhat associated with a tropical wave located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive for gradual development during the next several days while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic.



* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.