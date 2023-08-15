Tuesday AM Forecast: big heat early, weak front passing later

Isolated showers will be possible tomorrow evening as a weak front moves into the area. This front will lower the humidity by the middle of the work week.

HEAT ALERTS will be in effect until Tuesday at 7pm for the entire Storm Station Forecast Area. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values possibly exceeding 115 degrees are expected. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Today & Tonight: High humidity will result in feels-like temperatures in the 90's for your morning start. Unfortunately it will be another hot one tomorrow with a afternoon high in the 100's. Some clouds will start to move into the area as a weak cold front moves into the area in the afternoon and evening. This cold front will also bring the possibility for isolated showers and thunderstorms. As the cold front moves through the area, it is expected to filter some less humid air into the region. As a result, lows tonight will get back into the mid 70s.

Up Next: Through the rest of the workweek, afternoons will stay hot and dry with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Fortunately, feels like temperatures will stay near the actual temperatures because of lower humidity. By the weekend, humidity will gradually increase with high temperatures pushing on the 100's again. A plume of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will try to stir up some showers and thunderstorms by early next week.

The Tropics: A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa on Wednesday or early Thursday. Some slow development of this system is possible late this week or over the weekend while the system moves gradually west-northwestward or northwestward across the eastern Atlantic. Another area of low pressure could develop by the middle to latter portion of this week over the central tropical Atlantic. Some slow development of this system is also possible while it moves west-northwestward through the end of the week.

