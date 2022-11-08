Tuesday AM Forecast: Another hot day before cooler air starts to move in

Some will see fog again this morning.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: There is a Dense Fog Advisory issued through 8 a.m., look out for reduced visibility on your morning drive. Any fog should be clearing by 8 a.m. and the rest of the day will be mostly sunny. Temperatures this afternoon will make a run at a record for the third day in a row. The record right now stands at 87°, and we will be getting close to it. Summer-like humidity will make it feel like the low 90s. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid-60s.

Up Next: This week is expected to be dry, but big changes are coming to the temperatures. High humidity and 80s will last through Wednesday. The overnight temperatures will be in the 60s and humid conditions will last into the morning. Starting Thursday afternoon temperatures will be capped in the upper 70s with overnight lows dropping into the 50s. A cold front will come through late Friday into early Saturday, and it will really reinforce the cold air. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the 60s with overnight lows dropping into the 40s. Southern football fans, be ready for a chilly game this Saturday. LSU fans, if you are headed to Arkansas for the game, it will be even cooler. The 11 a.m. temperature will be in the 40s! Next week will bring more chill and rain returns. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

Subtropical Storm Nicole has set its sights on Florida. This storm doesn’t have all the tropical characteristics, but it is very similar to a tropical storm. It is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to much of Florida, but it will be deflected to the east by a cold front. It will not hit Louisiana. Click here to see track Nicole in the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

There is an additional disturbance in the Atlantic that is not a threat to the United States.

Central Subtropical Atlantic: An area of low pressure located about 650 miles east of Bermuda is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms to the east of the surface center. The system is accelerating northeastward toward cooler waters, while remaining in a region of strong upper-level winds. Consequently, the chance for significant development is quickly diminishing. Additional information on this system can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...30 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.