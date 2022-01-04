Tuesday AM Forecast: A short warmup starts this afternoon

Freeze Warnings remain active until 10 a.m. and then a warmup starts.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: After another freezing morning, there will be plenty of sun out there to warm things up. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Tonight, we will stay out of the 30s with temperatures bottoming out in the mid-40s.

Up Next: Wednesday morning will be in the mid-40s, and the afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 60s. The next cold front will approach the area on Thursday. A few showers will move through along the front from northwest to southeast. The shower activity will be minimal, and most areas will stay dry. The cold air will start to settle in by Thursday evening and temperatures will be back into the 30s on Friday morning. Friday afternoon will be clear and cool with temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures will rebound fast with upper 60s and low 70s in the forecast on Saturday and Sunday. A few scattered showers expected over the weekend too. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Get hour by hour weather and right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!