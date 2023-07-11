Trump set to appear at pricey Louisiana event

METAIRIE - Former president Donald Trump has scheduled an appearance later this month in the suburbs of New Orleans -- a campaign fundraiser with a hefty price of admission.

The event is hosted by Boysie Bollinger and Joseph Canizaro, two mutli-millionaires who have supported numerous Republican candidates throughout the years. The invitation was issued by the "Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee" and is an extension of Trump's 2024 campaign.

Specifics on the event are not included on the invitation, which notes that "further details (will be) provided upon RSVP."

It lists a price tag of $3,300 per person for a VIP reception and $23,200 per person/per couple for a photo opportunity along with admission to the VIP reception.

The Louisiana Republican Party is not associated with the event.