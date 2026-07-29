94°
Latest Weather Blog
Belle Rose woman arrested after pointing a gun at significant other
PIERRE PART — Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office booked a woman on Wednesday after she allegedly pointed a handgun at her significant other.
Krista Thompson, 33, of Belle Rose, allegedly got in an argument with her significant other on July 23. After the couple fought, Thompson returned to the house on Cross La Rue Street with a gun and pointed it at her partner. She then left the home but was later found by deputies.
Thompson claimed she was sick and was transported to a hospital in the area. Deputies later obtained an arrest warrant for Thompson, who turned herself in Wednesday morning.
Trending News
Thompson's partner was previously arrested and is currently out on bond, according to officials.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ponchatoula man sentenced to 30 years following connection to fentanyl overdose
-
BRPD: Woman, boyfriend arrested after 11-year-old was beaten unconscious by boyfriend
-
St. Helena College and Career Academy hosts back-to-school community event
-
State education department issues guidance to ensure school system budgets include teacher...
-
REPORT: Ole Miss files lawsuit against 2 LSU football players over unpaid...
Sports Video
-
REPORT: Ole Miss files lawsuit against 2 LSU football players over unpaid...
-
LSU men's basketball schedule revealed for 2026-27 season
-
Saints announce plans for 60th anniversary celebrations
-
LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green talks 'brotherhood' at LSU
-
LSU baseball signee Logan Schmidt announces he won't sign with Cleveland Guardians