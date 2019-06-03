79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Trump, first lady meet Queen Elizabeth II

Monday, June 03 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LONDON (AP) - President Donald Trump and his wife Melania were greeted on the grand lawn of Buckingham Palace by Queen Elizabeth II and inspected the Guard of Honor formed by the Grenadier Guards wearing the traditional bearskin hats.

Royal gun salutes were fired Monday from nearby Green Park and from the Tower of London as part of the pageantry accompanying an official state visit, one of the highest honors Britain can bestow on a foreign leader. The ceremony took place under clear blue skies on the spacious garden next to the 775-room palace that is the official residence of the queen.

Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, and his wife Camilla welcomed the Trumps as they walked down the steps of their helicopter.

