Trump, first lady meet Queen Elizabeth II

Photo: BBC

LONDON (AP) - President Donald Trump and his wife Melania were greeted on the grand lawn of Buckingham Palace by Queen Elizabeth II and inspected the Guard of Honor formed by the Grenadier Guards wearing the traditional bearskin hats.

JUST IN: Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Pres. Trump and first lady Melania Trump to Buckingham Palace at start of three-day state visit to the U.K. https://t.co/J2JIq7Sxfi pic.twitter.com/jWxRutSKQQ — ABC News (@ABC) June 3, 2019

Royal gun salutes were fired Monday from nearby Green Park and from the Tower of London as part of the pageantry accompanying an official state visit, one of the highest honors Britain can bestow on a foreign leader. The ceremony took place under clear blue skies on the spacious garden next to the 775-room palace that is the official residence of the queen.

Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, and his wife Camilla welcomed the Trumps as they walked down the steps of their helicopter.