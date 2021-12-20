46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump files lawsuit against New York attorney general

2 hours 25 minutes 49 seconds ago Monday, December 20 2021 Dec 20, 2021 December 20, 2021 9:43 AM December 20, 2021 in News
Source: CNN
By: Paula Jones

Former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization filed a lawsuit on Monday against New York State attorney general, Letitia James, aiming to halt her civil investigation into his business practices.

Mr. Trump and his organization requested that a federal court stop or at least limit her office's ongoing investigations.

Trending News

According to CNN, the lawsuit also seeks to enjoin James' involvement in any civil or criminal actions against the former President or his company.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days