Trump approves disaster funding for Louisiana after Tropical Storm Arthur

WASHINGTON - On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced that Louisiana is receiving $8.6 million in disaster funding after 10 tornadoes touched down during Tropical Storm Arthur.

The storm pushed into Louisiana and Mississippi through the night of June 17 and into the morning of June 18. Tornadoes hit homes in Terrebonne and Jefferson parishes. Houses in Avoyelles and Pointe Coupee parishes took on water. LDWF rescued 74 people and 6 pets from floodwaters.

Landry declared a state of emergency for Avoyelles, Lafourche, Pointe Coupee, St. Landry, St. Tammany and Terrebonne parishes.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Trump announced that federal dollars were headed to Louisiana.

"I am pleased to announce that the Great State of Louisiana has been approved to be given $8.6 Million Dollars in its Disaster Declaration Request. Louisiana is truly a special place, with Governor Jeff Landry, Senator John Kennedy, soon to be Senator Julia Letlow, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, and Congressman Clay Higgins. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Local volunteers are collecting supplies and donations for flood survivors. Anyone looking to get involved can click here.