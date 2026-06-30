Warrant issued for former BRPD officer accused of groping gas station employee after he fails to appear in court

BATON ROUGE — A bench warrant has been issued for a former Baton Rouge Police Department officer after he failed to appear in court for an arraignment on sexual battery charges.

According to court records, Stefan Jones was due in court on Monday for an arraignment on charges connected to a December 2025 incident in which he allegedly groped a gas station employee. His lawyer was present, but, according to 19th JDC filings, Jones was not, resulting in a warrant for the 32-year-old's arrest.

Video of the incident appears to show Jones dragging his left hand along the buttocks of a B-Quik convenience store employee. Jones was arrested and placed on leave after the incident.

Jones, who had been with the department for six years, was investigated several times previously, including a 2019 incident where he pulled a taser in Tigerland to disperse a crowd.

Jones, who was arrested and placed on leave following the incident, has been with BRPD for six years and has been investigated four separate times. He has since resigned.