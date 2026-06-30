Lawsuit against governor's teacher pay stipends dismissed

BATON ROUGE - A lawsuit attempting to block Gov. Landry's executive order to redirect $168 million in public school funding and redirect it to one-time stipends for teachers has been dismissed one day before the plan is supposed to go in effect.

June 2, Landry signed the order, which would give a $2,000 stipend for 51,000 teachers and $1,000 for 40,000 support staff at public schools across the state. The immediate relief was part of a two-fold approach to raise teacher pay. The governor also formed a task force to rework the funding formula for teachers and find money to raise salaries in the state's $13 billion education budget.

More than two weeks after the order was signed, a group of education advocates filed a lawsuit against the governor, claiming Landry's move violated Louisiana's Constitution. The day the lawsuit was filed, 19th JDC Judge Richard "Chip" Moore issued a temporary restraining order until a hearing on June 29.

Although there was a pending court date, the governor's measure passed through both houses of the legislature.

In court on Monday, Judge Moore decided to lift the TRO. Tuesday afternoon, the group filing suit dismissed its lawsuit, saying, "this environment simply isn’t conducive to seeing our claims through to the end."

Landry's order is set to go into effect on Wednesday.