Honduran national sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted coercion of who he thought was Denham Springs minor

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Honduran national was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, the United States Department of Justice said Tuesday.

Alexander Ruiz-Ponce, 28, pleaded guilty to the crime in April. The department said in 2025, he convinced whom he believed to be a 14-year-old girl in Denham Springs to have an illegal sexual relationship with him via social media and text messages.

Ruiz-Ponce, who is in the country illegally, traveled to Denham Springs to meet up with the supposed teen to engage in sexual acts; however, upon his arrival at the agreed-upon location, he was arrested.

Ruiz-Ponce was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and is set to serve five years of supervised release following his imprisonment. He is also subject to removal or deportation from the country after his sentence.