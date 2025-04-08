Trump administration shutters FEMA resiliency program; $700 million in funds on the line for Louisiana

Photo: Hurricane Francine

WASHINGTON — More than $700 million in grants the Federal Emergency Management Agency was going to give to Louisiana for disaster prevention have been effectively canceled after cuts to the agency, The Advocate reported Tuesday.

President Donald Trump's administration ended the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program, which pays to elevate homes, build levees and does other work to mitigate damage from storms.

The program's end would shuttle 148 applications worth $721,281,559 in Louisiana, The Advocate reported from FEMA’s database.

The Trump administration called the program "wasteful and ineffective," the paper added. Days into his second term, Trump expressed his plans to get rid of FEMA.

FEMA has stopped accepting applications for 2024 and canceling projects from 2020 to 2023. Approved grant funds that have not been distributed will be immediately returned either to the Disaster Relief Fund or the U.S. Treasury, FEMA data says.

A spokesperson said that closing BRIC would allow FEMA to devote more funds to respond to hurricanes, floods, wildfires, earthquakes, tornadoes and the like.

“By eliminating resiliency funding, the Trump-Musk Administration is harming communities who are trying to mitigate future disasters,” Democratic Rep. Troy Carter said.

The Advocate also reported that the agency is looking for ways to "claw back money already paid out."

"For Louisiana that could translate to about $282 million," the paper wrote.