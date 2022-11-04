76°
Truck hits Baker house early Friday morning; unclear if driver will be ticketed
BAKER - A truck hit an occupied home early Friday morning, bending one of the outside walls.
The Baker Police Department told WBRZ the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. Friday morning. One person was reportedly in the house at the time, but according to officers, neither the occupant nor the 26-year-old driver were injured in the crash.
WBRZ has asked if the driver will be ticketed.
