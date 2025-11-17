74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Truck fire on I-10 closes right two lanes near Washington Street exit

2 hours 52 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, November 17 2025 Nov 17, 2025 November 17, 2025 2:13 PM November 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A box truck fire caused two lanes on I-10 Westbound near the Washington Street exit to close, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The right two lanes on the interstate are blocked off due to the fire, causing traffic to be backed up all the way to College Drive.

Trending News

The driver's condition is currently unknown. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days