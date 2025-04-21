73°
Truck crashes into power pole, overturns on Walker North Road

1 hour 10 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, April 21 2025 Apr 21, 2025 April 21, 2025 7:11 AM April 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence
Photo via LPSO

WALKER - A truck crashed into a power pole and overturned on Walker North Road early Monday morning. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office posted pictures of the crash, which happened on Walker North and Dunlap Hall. The road was completely blocked off. 

There was no word on whether anyone was injured in the crash. 

DEMCO outage maps showed there were about 437 people without power due to the damaged electrical pole. 

