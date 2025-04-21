73°
Truck crashes into power pole, overturns on Walker North Road
WALKER - A truck crashed into a power pole and overturned on Walker North Road early Monday morning.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office posted pictures of the crash, which happened on Walker North and Dunlap Hall. The road was completely blocked off.
There was no word on whether anyone was injured in the crash.
DEMCO outage maps showed there were about 437 people without power due to the damaged electrical pole.
