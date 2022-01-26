Trove of guns, drugs seized after hours-long standoff at Baker apartment

BAKER - A man wanted for attempted murder was taken into custody late Wednesday morning after a lengthy standoff with police.

The Baker Police Department said the situation began around 7:30 a.m. when Reginald Joseph, 20, locked himself in an apartment building on Groom Road. Officers were trying to arrest Joseph for an attempted first-degree murder warrant out of Baton Rouge tied to a December shooting that stemmed from a drug deal.

An arrest warrant said the victim originally tried to set up a drug deal with Joseph through his Instagram account and that Jose[h later ambushed him after their relationship "deteriorated." Photos and videos posted to Joseph's Instagram account showed marijuana and several weapons.

Joseph was finally taken into custody at the Baker apartment around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Once inside the apartment, police found several firearms and and a variety of drugs.

A second person, 22-year-old Sheddranieca McKenzie, was also taken into custody on drug and weapons charges.

Joseph is also facing additional charges related to the drugs and weapons found inside the apartment.