Tropical Storm Bret forms in central Atlantic

UPDATE: Tropical Storm Bret has officially formed over the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center is set to issue the first advisories on newly developed Tropical Depression Three. This system does not pose a threat to the Baton Rouge area at this time. As a reminder, Two became Tropical Storm Arlene in on the first day of the season and One was a subtropical system that formed over the North Atlantic in January.

Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in association with a tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. An identifiable center or circulation and maximum winds of 35mph in thunderstorm activity indicate that a tropical depression has formed. Three is expected to move westward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central Atlantic over the next few days.

