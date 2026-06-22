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Tropical Storm Arthur relief available in Louisiana parishes through Samaritan's Purse

1 hour 34 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, June 22 2026 Jun 22, 2026 June 22, 2026 3:16 PM June 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

HESSMER — Samaritan's Purse International Relief is offering assistance to all parishes affected by Tropical Storm Arthur, the organization announced Monday.

Volunteers may be able to assist with the removal of personal property and furniture, flood cleanup, sanitizing with shockwave treatment and temporary roof tarping.

This is a free service provided to those with little to no insurance, the organization said in a social media post; requests will be handled based on need and volunteer availability.

If you are in need of assistance, call (833) 747-1234.

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If you are interested in volunteer opportunities, call (337) 331-5968.

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