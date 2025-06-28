Tropical Depression Two forms in Gulf over Bay of Campeche

Tropical Depression Two has formed in the Bay of Campeche as of Saturday afternoon and poses no threat to southern Louisiana.

The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue for the next day or two. On the following track, the depression is expected to make landfall along the Mexico coast on Sunday night and move further inland on Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. Some intensification is forecast over the next day or so, and the depression is forecast to become Tropical Storm Barry before reaching the coast of Mexico. The system will bring heavy rain to parts of Belize, Guatemala, and southeastern Mexico over the next several days.

The Storm Station is here for you, tracking the tropics on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.