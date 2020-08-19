Tropical Depression Thirteen forms in the Atlantic

Here is the first @NHC_Atlantic forecast advisory on Tropical Depression 13. It is expected to rake across the Virgin Islands and the Bahamas and then approach Florida, and possibly the Gulf of Mexico by early next week. I'll have a full analysis @WBRZ on News 2 at 10. pic.twitter.com/dXkqlYxXbp — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) August 20, 2020

Tropical Depression Thirteen has formed in the Atlantic. This is one of two systems being monitored by the WBRZ Weather team. T.D. 13 remains thousands of miles away from the Gulf of Mexico and the United States. There are several possibilities for the future of this system, some include the Gulf of Mexico, but the timing and strength aspects of the forecast are currently limited. Our team's latest forecast, including expectations for each tropical system, can be found in the following link.

Look for the normal rhythm of afternoon showers and storms (20-40%) coverage through Saturday. After that, #BatonRouge area weather may depend on the #tropics. Here are the details ?? https://t.co/zgGwOCjFj0 — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) August 20, 2020

