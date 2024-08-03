Tropical Depression Four forms off the south coast of Cuba

Tropical storm watches and warnings have been issued along the southwest coast of the Florida peninsula ahead of Tropical Depression Four. As of Friday night, the depression was moving WNW at 17mph with sustained winds of 30 mph. This system is anticipated to move towards the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend while gradually gaining strength.

Four is set to make landfall along the Florida gulf coast sometime on Sunday, bringing many threats including flooding rains to the region, regardless of storm strength or category at landfall.

The tropical system is forecast to become a tropical storm on Saturday and eventually will be named Tropical Storm Debby as it strengthens in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.

At this time, the storm does not pose any direct impacts to the Louisiana coast. However, it is a system the Storm Station will keep an eye on over the weekend and monitor any indirect impacts of the system in our region. You can find that latest tropical updates from the Storm Station in the latest blog found HERE.

