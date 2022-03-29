83°
Troopers searching for missing woman last seen 3 weeks ago

By: Logan Cullop

SCOTT - Louisiana State Police have joined the search for a missing woman, Ella Goodie, who was last seen March 9. 

State troopers said Goodie's car, a black 2012 Audi Q5 SUV, is also yet to be found. Troopers said the original license plates are Texas NRN 6551, but they may have been removed. 

There may be a Lyft sticker on the front windshield. 

If anyone has information about Goodie or her vehicle please contact (318) 484-2194.

