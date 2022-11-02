65°
Troopers looking for driver who hit, killed pedestrian walking along Hammond highway Wednesday morning
HAMMOND - Troopers are looking for a driver who hit a person walking along LA-1040 early Wednesday morning and left them to die.
According to State Police, a person was walking along the highway near Pumpkin Center Road around 2 a.m. and was hit from behind. The vehicle left the scene after the wreck.
Troopers said the area was dark and had no streetlights.
The person, who has not been identified, died at the scene.
State Police said they do not have a description of the suspect vehicle but anyone with information about the crash should call (985) 893-6250.
