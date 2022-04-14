Troopers book distracted driver for negligent homicide after deadly I-10 crash

METAIRIE - Over a month after a deadly crash in the New Orleans area, state troopers have now charged the person who caused the wreck with negligent homicide after they determined he was using his phone while driving.

Louisiana State Police said Manuel Llorens, 60, is now facing charges in the Feb. 27 collision on I-10 West near Clearview Parkway. At the time, police said Llorens struck two vehicles that had pulled onto the shoulder of the interstate after a minor accident.

Llorens' car also struck the two drivers who were standing in the shoulder next to their vehicles, killing 49-year-old Chad James. The other driver also suffered serious injuries but survived.

Llorens was unharmed in the crash, State Police said.

On Thursday, Llorens was booked for negligent homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, use of telecommunications devices prohibited while driving, and other traffic-related offenses.