Trooper injured in overnight crash on I-10 West

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A trooper with Louisiana State Police was taken to the hospital after an overnight crash.

The accident was reported around midnight on I-10 West near Siegen. Sources say the trooper was watching over a construction zone when another vehicle slammed into the parked unit.

No further information was provided. WBRZ has reached out to authorities.

