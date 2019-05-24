73°
Trooper injured in overnight crash on I-10 West
BATON ROUGE - A trooper with Louisiana State Police was taken to the hospital after an overnight crash.
The accident was reported around midnight on I-10 West near Siegen. Sources say the trooper was watching over a construction zone when another vehicle slammed into the parked unit.
No further information was provided. WBRZ has reached out to authorities.
