Trio arrested in Denham Springs for alleged human trafficking after crossing multiple state lines

Photos (L to R): Kelly Hernandez, Enrique Gonzales and Omar Gonzales

DENHAM SPRINGS — Two people from Alabama and a Mexican national were arrested by Livingston Parish deputies on alleged human trafficking charges.

Deputies said that the trio — Kelly Hernandez, 38, Enrique Gonzales, 27, and Omar Gonzales, 28 — allegedly crossed multiple state lines with the intention to "transport three people, who recently entered the United States illegally, across multiple states back to Alabama for a monetary amount.

Denham Springs Police eventually responded to the Pilot Gas Station in reference to a possible kidnapping when the trio crossed through Livingston Parish. Officers were able to speak with subjects and learn about evidence tied to human trafficking, deputies added.

All three were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on three counts each of human trafficking. Gonzales was also charged with unlawful entry into the state of Louisiana by an undocumented alien.