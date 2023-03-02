Trina Edwards, John Alario set wedding date in New Orleans

Photo: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS - Trina Edwards, widow of former Governor Edwin Edwards, is officially set to remarry later this year.

Edwards, 44, shared the announcement with The Advocate this week. She and former state Senate president and House speaker John Alario, 79, were engaged in August and now plan to wed in New Orleans on June 1.

Edwards told the newspaper she expects it to be a brief, private ceremony at the State Supreme Court building. It will come a little more than two years after Edwin Edwards died at age 93 in July 2021.

Trina Edwards spoke openly about having a "type" last year when she unveiled her relationship with Alario on Jim Engster's radio show last year. She added that both she and Edwin acknowledged their age difference and talked openly with him before his death about the prospect of her eventually remarrying.

"He would say, 'I think you should marry so-and-so after I die.' And I'd say, 'No, he’s not my type.' And one time I said, 'I don't know. What about John Alario?' And he said, 'Oh, no. Not him.' And I said, 'Why's that?' He said, 'He doesn't have any money.' I said, 'Well, you don’t have any money.' He said, 'Oh, yeah. I guess you're right. Do what you want.'"

Edwards has a 9-year-old son, Eli, from her last marriage and Alario — who is also a widower — has a 54-year-old daughter with special needs.

"John has so many amazing qualities. He's smart and funny. He's always kind and has such a wonderful and loving spirit," Edwards told The Advocate. "He's a great dad so I have no doubt he will be a great stepfather to Eli."