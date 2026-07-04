Trick-or-treating hours for Halloween night

Ascension Parish

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Iberville Parish

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Livingston Parish

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tangipahoa Parish

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

West Baton Rouge Parish

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

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Trick-or-Treat Safety Tips:

-Never allow children to trick-or-treat without adult supervision.

-Always stay in groups.

-Use sidewalks and stay out of the street whenever possible.

-Wear reflective clothing or bright costumes.

-Trick-or-treat only in familiar neighborhoods.

-Do not allow children to eat any candy or treats until thoroughly checked by an adult.

-Drivers are asked to slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods.

-Call police if any suspicious activity occurs, or if candy is suspected to be tainted.

-Residents are encouraged to hand out only manufactured, sealed candy.