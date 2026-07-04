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Trick-or-treating hours for Halloween night
Ascension Parish
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
East Baton Rouge Parish
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Iberville Parish
Trending News
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Livingston Parish
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tangipahoa Parish
5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
West Baton Rouge Parish
5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
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Trick-or-Treat Safety Tips:
-Never allow children to trick-or-treat without adult supervision.
-Always stay in groups.
-Use sidewalks and stay out of the street whenever possible.
-Wear reflective clothing or bright costumes.
-Trick-or-treat only in familiar neighborhoods.
-Do not allow children to eat any candy or treats until thoroughly checked by an adult.
-Drivers are asked to slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods.
-Call police if any suspicious activity occurs, or if candy is suspected to be tainted.
-Residents are encouraged to hand out only manufactured, sealed candy.
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