Trial of suspected murderer, Kenneth Gleason, postponed

2 hours 52 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 October 21, 2019 8:52 AM October 21, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Kenneth Gleason

BATON ROUGE - A trial in connection with the suspect of a possibly racially-motivated murder has been postponed.

In 2017, Kenneth Gleason was arrested for the murders of two men, Bruce Cofield and Donald Smart.

Gleason's trial for the killing of Donald Smart was slated to begin Monday, Oct. 21, but according to East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore, the trial has been postponed for a few months.

Smart was found fatally shot near Louie's Cafe on Alaska Street on Sept. 14, 2017. 

