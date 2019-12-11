Trial begins for accused serial killer Ryan Sharpe

EAST FELICIANA – A trial began Tuesday for the man who allegedly went on a months-long shooting spree between East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana parishes two years ago.

The trial began Tuesday morning with jury selection in Ryan Sharpe's case. Sharpe was accused of two murders in East Feliciana Parish, as well as one attempted murder.

He previously pleaded not guilty by way of insanity, saying the shootings were meant to fill hunting tags, which he claimed were issued to him by the government.

But Sharpe was evaluated by three mental health professionals who each deemed him competent enough to stand trial in East Feliciana and in Baton Rouge, where he’s accused of the murder of former BREC Commissioner, Caroll Breeden.

That trial is scheduled to take place next year, but the proceedings first need to play out in Clinton.

If convicted of the murders of 62-year-old Thomas Bass and 48-year-old Brad Defranceschi of Clinton, Sharpe faces life in prison.