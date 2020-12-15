Trending: Local car salesman's music video about Richard's Honda special goes viral

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge car salesman with the Twitter handle, 'Relly B./ @durrellyrell' has gone viral after posting an amusing homemade music video that details a special to customers looking to purchase a new vehicle.

If you didn’t know ... this why i sell so many cars .. i promote myself pic.twitter.com/sfkoH8Tbv5 — Relly B. (@durrellyrell) December 14, 2020

Relly B took to Twitter to post his creative video about the special discount offered to customers.

He begins the video by popping out of the trunk of a car and chanting, "Where the money reside" before explaining the special, saying, "I'm doing something really big this month. Any deal that y'all got and they beating us, I'm going to beat by $400. Just give me your VIN and the paper, because I'm in."

He goes on to say that he frequently creates special deals like this for customers.

"I give all these good deals and everything else," Relly B. says, "Y'all better ask about me because I do this all the time. Y'all better ask about me."

Relly B.'s Twitter descriptions says he works at Richard's Honda on Millerville Road.

According to his innovative music video, the $400 special will last for one month.

As of Tuesday (Dec. 15) morning, views of the video are close to 3,000,000 on social media.