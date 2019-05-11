Trees down, flooded streets and high water, effects of the storms continue

In the midst of the slue of storms crossing over south Louisiana many areas are suffering from high waters, debris in roadways and flooded streets.

ROAD CLOSURES:

- Greenwell Springs Road is closed in both directions about five miles north of LA 408 Hooper Road due to a roadway failure related to high water in the area.

See below for the damage the storm has left behind:

- A tree down in Bridlewood Subdivision in Central

- Another tree down on Lakeshore Drive

-Video of flooded streets and trees down in the Florida area.

-Flooding on Cherokee Street near Park Boulevard