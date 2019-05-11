68°
Trees down, flooded streets and high water, effects of the storms continue

Saturday, May 11 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

In the midst of the slue of storms crossing over south Louisiana many areas are suffering from high waters, debris in roadways and flooded streets.

ROAD CLOSURES: 

- Greenwell Springs Road is closed in both directions about five miles north of LA 408 Hooper Road due to a roadway failure related to high water in the area.

See below for the damage the storm has left behind:

- A tree down in Bridlewood Subdivision in Central

- Another tree down on Lakeshore Drive

-Video of flooded streets and trees down in the Florida area.

-Flooding on Cherokee Street near Park Boulevard

