Transfer wide receiver impressing at LSU fall practices

BATON ROUGE - C.J. Daniels played in the Fiesta Bowl last year but transferred to LSU to play on college football’s biggest stage.

Daniels played at Liberty last season, hauling in over 1,000 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns to help his team to an undefeated regular season and a trip to the Fiesta Bowl.

After the season, the wide receiver entered the transfer portal and decided on LSU.

The transition from Conference USA to the SEC isn’t easy, but coaches and players are impressed with what they’ve seen from Daniels.

Daniels is also on the Biletnikoff Watch list, given to the best receiver in college football.

“He's been explosive, he's been fun to watch, give him a ball, he's catching it, and he's making a play after he catches the ball,” said offensive lineman Emery Jones. “So it's been fun and exciting to watch him and get to know him.”

"I have the utmost confidence in myself, I wouldn't be here if I didn't have the confidence,” Daniels said. “This is the biggest stage of (college) football, it’s the closest you can get to the NFL, so for me, coming here, you have to bring the juice, have to bring confidence in and I think I have that."

“The consistency and the understanding, the knowledge of the game, and all the different things that he's (Daniels) able to do as a receiver, it’s definitely a fun three guys (Daniels, Kyren Lacy, Chris Hilton),” said offensive coordinator Joe Sloan.

Daniels relied on Kyren Lacy and Chris Hilton to learn the LSU offense this offseason, he told reporters on Tuesday.