Train plows into 18-wheeler in West Baton Rouge; no injuries reported

PORT ALLEN - Deputies are responding to a major crash involving a semi truck and a train near US 190.

The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday near Highway 190 and Calumet Road. Officials said US 190 was shut down at the scene of the wreck and has since reopened.

No injuries were reported, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Officials added that there was no HazMat concern or any other immediate danger to the surrounding area.