Train plows into 18-wheeler in West Baton Rouge; no injuries reported

2 hours 30 minutes 55 seconds ago Tuesday, April 11 2023 Apr 11, 2023 April 11, 2023 12:55 PM April 11, 2023 in Top Story
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - Deputies are responding to a major crash involving a semi truck and a train near US 190. 

The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday near Highway 190 and Calumet Road. Officials said US 190 was shut down at the scene of the wreck and has since reopened.

No injuries were reported, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Officials added that there was no HazMat concern or any other immediate danger to the surrounding area.

