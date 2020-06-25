Latest Weather Blog
Train derails due to tree on tracks, becomes Hazmat incident; one resident evacuated
WALKER- A train carrying non-toxic chemicals derailed at Walker's Corbin Avenue and Florida Boulevard/Highway 190 on Thursday morning shortly before 6 a.m.
Apparently, the train derailed due to the presence of a tree on the tracks. And, as the cars went off the track they downed power lines, causing power outages in the area and creating a Hazmat situation.
Officials acted swiftly, closing Highway 190 and Corbin Avenue (both eastbound and westbound lanes) to address the situation.
Town of Livingston Police: Train derailment around North Corbin in the Walker area. Avoid Hwy 190. Cars off the track and power lines down.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) June 25, 2020
Walker's Mayor, Jimmy Watson, elaborated on the situation, telling WBRZ that one of the four derailed train cars was carrying carbon dioxide, and the other three were, at one point, carrying ammonia, but the ammonia was removed prior to the derailment.
Officials say the main concern is that a live power line was pulled down during the incident. As a precaution, one person was evacuated from the area.
Louisiana State Police, Entergy, and the Department of Environmental Quality are on the scene, with State Police leading the response to the incident.
As Entergy deals with the live wire and power outage, DEQ is monitoring the air quality and reporting that the air quality appears to be clear at this time.
DEQ officials say, "Preliminary readings are non-detect for any airborne substances of concern. One refrigerated car is leaking non-toxic carbon dioxide which should dissipate quickly. We are still assessing the situation."