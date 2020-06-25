81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Train derails due to tree on tracks, becomes Hazmat incident; one resident evacuated

2 hours 24 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 June 25, 2020 7:11 AM June 25, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER- A train carrying non-toxic chemicals derailed at Walker's Corbin Avenue and Florida Boulevard/Highway 190 on Thursday morning shortly before 6 a.m.

Apparently, the train derailed due to the presence of a tree on the tracks. And, as the cars went off the track they downed power lines, causing power outages in the area and creating a Hazmat situation. 

Officials acted swiftly, closing Highway 190 and Corbin Avenue (both eastbound and westbound lanes) to address the situation. 

Walker's Mayor, Jimmy Watson, elaborated on the situation, telling WBRZ that one of the four derailed train cars was carrying carbon dioxide, and the other three were, at one point, carrying ammonia, but the ammonia was removed prior to the derailment. 

Officials say the main concern is that a live power line was pulled down during the incident. As a precaution, one person was evacuated from the area. 

Louisiana State Police, Entergy, and the Department of Environmental Quality are on the scene, with State Police leading the response to the incident.

As Entergy deals with the live wire and power outage, DEQ is monitoring the air quality and reporting that the air quality appears to be clear at this time.

DEQ officials say, "Preliminary readings are non-detect for any airborne substances of concern. One refrigerated car is leaking non-toxic carbon dioxide which should dissipate quickly. We are still assessing the situation."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days