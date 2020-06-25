Train derails due to tree on tracks, becomes Hazmat incident; one resident evacuated

WALKER- A train carrying non-toxic chemicals derailed at Walker's Corbin Avenue and Florida Boulevard/Highway 190 on Thursday morning shortly before 6 a.m.

Apparently, the train derailed due to the presence of a tree on the tracks. And, as the cars went off the track they downed power lines, causing power outages in the area and creating a Hazmat situation.

Officials acted swiftly, closing Highway 190 and Corbin Avenue (both eastbound and westbound lanes) to address the situation.

