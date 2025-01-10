40°
Train collides with 18-wheeler in Tangipahoa Parish, no injuries reported
INDEPENDENCE — A train collided with an 18-wheeler on the tracks in Tangipahoa Parish Friday afternoon.
The Independence Police Department said the Dollar General 18-wheeler was trying to access LA-40, near the railroad tracks. The 18-wheeler was unsuccessful and was left stopped on the tracks where a train collided with it.
There were no injuries reported.
The Independence Police Department reiterated the importance of adhering to railroad traffic laws. Citizens are strongly advised not to park, stop, or stand on train tracks or in the vicinity of safety arms.
