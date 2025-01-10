40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Train collides with 18-wheeler in Tangipahoa Parish, no injuries reported

58 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, January 10 2025 Jan 10, 2025 January 10, 2025 7:22 PM January 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

INDEPENDENCE — A train collided with an 18-wheeler on the tracks in Tangipahoa Parish Friday afternoon. 

The Independence Police Department said the Dollar General 18-wheeler was trying to access LA-40, near the railroad tracks. The 18-wheeler was unsuccessful and was left stopped on the tracks where a train collided with it. 

There were no injuries reported.

Trending News

The Independence Police Department reiterated the importance of adhering to railroad traffic laws. Citizens are strongly advised not to park, stop, or stand on train tracks or in the vicinity of safety arms.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days